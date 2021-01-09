El Paso health officials report 6 more deaths from Covid, 800 new cases

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The day after El Paso topped the grim milestone of 1,500 people dead from the coronavirus, local health officials reported six more deaths.

The deaths did not happen all in one day, but over the period of more than one month.

The six latest fatalities included: two men in their 50s; one man in his 60s; one woman in her 70s; and two men in their 70s. All had underlying health conditions.

El Paso has now had 1,512 people die in connection with the pandemic.

El Paso health officials also reported 808 new cases with 26 delayed positive results from the state. The new cases are from tests conducted over more than a month.

There are currently 34,856 active cases in El Paso, with nearly 66,000 people having recovered.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly from 423 to 420. Among those, 174 are in intensive care and 108 are in need of ventilators.