1 person dead from Covid-19 in El Paso, 301 new cases

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions is the latest El Pasoan to die from Covid-19, El Paso health officials said Sunday.

Health officials reported one new death and 301 new cases. They also reported seven additional “delayed” positive results.

The positive cases come from tests conducted over five weeks.

The total death toll in El Paso County is now 1,513.

Health officials are reporting there are now 34,994 active cases and 66,099 people have recovered.

Hospitalizations were up slightly from 420 to 421. Of those, 165 are in intensive care and 115 are on ventilators.