Bomb squad responds to northeast El Paso, determined threat ‘not credible’

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A bomb threat was phoned in to a northeast El Paso business, but the subsequent investigation has determined it not to be credible, a police spokesman said.

Police were called out a business along the 4400 block of Dyer Sunday morning and a wide part of Dyer was cordoned off by police.

A police spokesman said the threat “turned out to be nothing” and he was expecting the scene to clear shortly.