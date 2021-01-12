El Paso reports 4 virus deaths, 273 new cases

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

The county's pandemic death toll increased to 1,524.

There were still 568 deaths listed as under investigation. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities. For perspective, there were 557 deaths under investigation on Monday.

Health officials also announced 273 new cases. The number of active cases increased slightly to 35,487.

As of Tuesday morning there are 416 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's hospitals, marking an increase of 24. There are 157 patients in intensive care, and 101 are on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 104,085 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 66,473 reported recoveries.