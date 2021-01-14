‘We have to keep it up’: Weekly Check-in with TTUHSC’s Dr. Michelson

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is revamping its weekly check-in segment with a doctor on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Every week, anchor Mauricio Casillas will speak to Dr. Edward Michelson. Dr. Michelson is the chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Here's the Q&A for Jan. 14:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Edward Michelson (Chairman, Dept. of Emergency medicine TTUHSC El Paso): "The past week has gone very well. We're very encouraged to see more people in our community coming to get the vaccine. The numbers of vaccinations should be continuing to go up in the coming weeks."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Dr. Michelson: "The current number of patients is very manageable by our hospitals, but the number has inched up just a little bit in the last week. I think we're starting to see the effects of the holidays, and a mini surge or a mini increase. I hope that doesn't continue to rise."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Dr. Michelson: "They still need to avoid getting together in groups, preferably outdoors. Avoid eating in large groups inside. Wear your masks, and continue to wash your hands."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Dr. Michelson: "The most eye-opening thing I saw were the lines of people of all ages and types lining up to get their vaccine here at UMC. Right now, we're doing about 5,000 per week from all over the community and all walks of life. I also understand that El Paso is doing an additional 5,000 through their centers. We hope to get that number to double in the coming weeks."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Dr. Michelson: "More of the same. More people getting vaccinated. Maybe a slight further increase in the number of cases. I'm hopeful that the number in hospital does not continue to rise."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Dr. Michelson: "Many parts of the country are in much worse shape than we are right now dealing with the same kind of crush that we dealt with in November. I'm sad for them. I'm happy for El Paso that we're not following the same course. I'm hopeful that we won't."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Dr. Michelson: "We're not through this yet, but we're doing a great job. We have to keep it up."