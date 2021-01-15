15 virus deaths reported in El Paso as hospitalizations rise

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 15 new coronavirus-related deaths and 390 new cases Friday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll has now increased to 1,564.

There were still 552 deaths listed as under investigation on Wednesday. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

The number of active cases decreased from 35,521 to 35,465. That marks the fifth straight day that active cases have increased.

As of Friday morning there were 458 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's hospitals 29 more than Thursday. There are 156 patients in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 105,769 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 68,154 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found at EPStrong.org.