El Paso law enforcement agencies say they’re prepared for any local threats during inauguration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The United States remained on high alert for the presidential Inauguration Day after the recent riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cities across the country prepared to ward off threats of violence Wednesday and El Paso was no exception.

The special agent in charge (SAIC) of the FBI El Paso Field Office told ABC-7 that the FBI had no intelligence of any threats in the area. Still, the FBI is currently probing several El Pasoans who may have taken part in the Capitol riot.

SAIC Luis Quesada said the FBI is primarily concerned about “lone wolf attackers”: Individuals who become radicalized on their own and aim to commit violence. Quesada compared this type of attacker to the Aug. 3 Walmart shooter. He said the FBI needs the public’s help to identify and stop them.

“That is what we really need the public's assistance, to point these people out or point individuals who they believe are being radicalized or are changing, or their rhetoric has gone from an ideological one to a more extreme and violent one,” he said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it too was prepared for any threats Wednesday. Sheriff's Commander Ryan Urrutia said the office had worked closely with the El Paso Police Department to ensure plans are in place.

He said El Pasoans should feel free to protest, so long as those protests remain peaceful.

“'We want to hear everybody's side to an argument, but we want them to do it in a peaceful manner so that no one gets hurt,” Urrutia said. “I think we've seen nothing but 'El Paso Strong' and I think our community will continue to come together. No matter if they're divided in opinion, we're still El Paso.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the El Paso office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection both declined to discuss their preparations with ABC-7. El Paso police also declined this request, but said the department would take appropriate measures if any developments were to occur.