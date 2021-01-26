El Paso families find themselves dealing with tax forms of loved ones who died from Covid-19

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- It's a tax season unlike any other. More than 1,600 El Paso families have lost a loved one due to Covid-19 and some are now beginning to receive their tax forms.

This is something so many families did not expect to deal with this year.

Tax forms of the deceased must be handled by the executor of their estate or survivors. However, many people don't know where to turn for information.

Both Turbotax and the IRS provide lists on what you should do if you find yourself in this situation.