El Paso International Airport deploys new explosive-detecting dog teams

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport on Wednesday received two new canine teams that are trained in the detection of explosives.

Official said the dogs will be stationed at the security checkpoint area on the main floor; the canines will work around travelers to deter anyone from bringing in explosives to the airport.

The security checkpoint has been reconfigured to allow for passengers to walk past the dogs while they are working, airport officials indicated.

The dogs will be handled by El Paso police and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

"The use of these highly-trained canines is an effective tool in deterring and detecting explosive devices," said airport spokeswoman Tammy Fonce.