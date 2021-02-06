2 hurt, 1 seriously, after stabbing at east El Paso housing complex

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas --- One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition Saturday afternoon after a reported stabbing in east El Paso, and another was transported with what were called minor injuries.

Emergency dispatchers indicated police responded to a call about a stabbing at 2:18 p.m. along the 10100 block of Hedgerow Court at a public housing complex.

Police did not immediately provide any details as to what led up to the incident or whether anyone had been taken into custody.

Officers erected crime scene tape over a portion of the complex as investigators examined the area.



