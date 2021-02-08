Outdoor youth sports to resume in El Paso with array of virus safety rules

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – All independent, outdoor youth sports and activities will be allowed to resume this coming Friday, according to an announcement made by the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department.

The announcement was made after receiving guidance from the Office of Emergency Management and the Public Health Department, officials said.

The return of adult sports activities and tournaments, however, will remain on hold.

Parks and Recreation said it would follow all current Covid-19 guidelines as well as health and safety protocols put in place by the health department and emergency management officials.

Those protocols include: banning spectators; limiting attendance to one parent or guardian per player; requiring face coverings when not actively participating in physical activity; requiring temperature checks and health questionnaires at facilities and complexes; adding new hand sanitizing stations; and banning gatherings before, during and after games.

For more information on youth sports, including the Covid-19 protocols, you can visit elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.