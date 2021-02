El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County's pandemic death toll increased to 1,781 Tuesday after the health department reported nine new virus-related deaths.

Health officials also reported 295 new cases.

The number of active cases decreased by 463 to 34,318.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 117,370 confirmed cases in El Paso with 80,705 reported recoveries.

