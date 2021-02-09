El Pasoans frustrated with long waits to get 1st or 2nd Covid shot

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Frustrations over the long lines, long waits and dropped calls for the Covid-19 vaccine are mounting for the city of El Paso.

Tuesday's lines of people waiting for both the first and second dose extended more than three miles to get to the city's George Perry vaccination site.

Unlike other previous long lines at the mega vaccination site, these lines extended well beyond the 6:30 evening hour.

People in line voiced their frustration to ABC 7, some saying they waited three hours to get the first vaccine dose, and waited almost four hours for the second dose.

"They're going off their original appointment card, which said to come back on this date. So they're getting in line without that scheduled appointment,” said Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino.

“And so it is placing a burden on the system. The good news is we did receive those doses this morning. So this afternoon we're focusing on getting second appointments made, so we can get those people vaccinated," D’Agostino continued.

However, El Pasoans waiting in line also voiced frustrations over being turned away and told they needed to make an appointment, then had a hard time making that appointment.

