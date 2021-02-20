Police investigate after person seriously injured in Lower Valley incident

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – One person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries Saturday following what fire dispatchers described as a medical incident in the Lower Valley.

Police were at the scene investigating the situation that unfolded just before 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Humble Place and Industrial Avenue.

There was no immediate word on what caused the person’s injuries.

Initial scanner reports had suggested there may have been someone trapped beneath a vehicle, but authorities have not confirmed whether that was the case.

A man near the scene claiming to be a witness said a worker was underneath a truck doing maintenance when the jacks supporting it gave way and the truck came down on top of him.