El Paso reports 15 virus deaths, fewest new cases since September

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 15 coronavirus-related deaths and 112 new cases.

That's the fewest new cases announced in a single day since Sept. 20.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,051 with 349 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases decreased by more than 300 to 6,086.

Hospitalizations increased by one patient to 342. There are 120 patients listed in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 122,996 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 114,432 reported recoveries.

