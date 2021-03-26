Man arrested for multiple catalytic converter thefts

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Police arrested a man in connection with three incidents of theft involving catalytic converters.

Police said 31-year-old Gary Duncan was arrested after witnesses reported seeing Duncan crawl under a vehicle at the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot at 2036 N. Zaragoza. Witnesses told police they heard sounds of an electric saw and reportedly saw Duncan emerge carrying a catalytic converter.

Through an investigation, detectives said they were able to tie Duncan to two prior thefts.

Police said catalytic converters are a popular target by thieves due to their resale value and easy accessibility.

Duncan has been charged with three counts of theft and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $4,000.