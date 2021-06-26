‘El Paso for me is like a 2nd home’: Famed Belarus pianist visits Borderland

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Renowned pianist Dzmitry Ulasiuk, from Belarus, gave a series of concerts earlier this week across the Borderland. ABC-7 was able to sit down with the musician to talk about his passion for the art and why he's no stranger to the Borderland.

Ulasiuk is known for his passionate performances, musicality and lyricism, as well as his embodiment of Russian piano techniques.

"El Paso for me is like a second home. I've played here and have been coming here for a few years. I've played in different venues and done private concerts," Ulasiuk said.

The pianist comes from a family of musicians and started playing at an early age.

"Life can be very tough. We suffer here and there for many different reasons. But when you link with music. Life is much much easier," Ulasiuk said, passionately.

He also expressed how musicians need to not just play music, but create an artistic environment for themselves. Claiming the experience makes you richer and more fufilled.

The famed pianist will be returning to El Paso this fall. He's scheduled to be a soloist with the El Paso Symphony.