El Paso man on a mission, with broom in hand, tackles debris-littered streets after storm

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After the Borderland was hit by ferocious storms, one man took matters into his own hands to ensure the streets were both safe and clean.

Henry Infante Lopez spent three and a half hours sweeping the intersection of Sunland Park Drive and South Mesa Hills Drive on Tuesday.

Lopez told ABC-7 he lives just up the road from that intersection and since the storm, he has had to drive over large rocks and lots of debris. It's something he thought was too risky for both himself and other drivers.

"I'm just glad that it's done because if that had ruined our car or someone else's car, if a motorcycle went over it and didn't understand a rock was there - I'm sure something bad could've really happened,” Lopez said.

An aching back and blisters on his hands were all worthwhile to Lopez in the long run for his neighborhood.

But many people, in commenting about his cleanup efforts online, said they were confused why something like this was left to Lopez - and wondered why the city of El Paso wasn’t doing its part.

“There are many streets around the city with similar problems. We are trying our best to tackle each one of them, but right now we've been busy and we're working long hours,” Salvador Solid, the city infrastructure division manager said.

The city streets department encourages anyone to call 311 if they see a problem or unsafe area on the roads so that the department is aware and can get to it as soon as possible.