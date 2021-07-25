El Paso Animal Services promotes fostering as shelters fill up

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Animal shelters are inundated with animals, which is - in part - why El Paso Animal Services hosted their first ever foster open house.

According to El Paso Animal Services, there are approximately 500 animals in foster care right now, while another 600 are at the shelter.

"Our capacity here at the shelter was built to only hold about 250 to 350 animals so we are well over capacity,” said Michele Anderson, the acting marketing and public engagement manager for El Paso Animal Services. “We need the community to come out and help."

She told ABC-7 that fostering one pet saves more than just the life you take home, it also saves the life of the animal who now gets a spot in the shelter.

The event also aimed to educate people on how to foster and the different fostering options.

Fostering is completely free - you get food supplies and medical care for your new pup or cat and all you have to do is provide a home.

That home could be for as little as one night or a weekend to give an animal a break from the shelter, or you could become an adoption ambassador where you foster an animal while finding them a more permanent home. There's also neo-natal fostering, flight attendant fostering and more.

"This is a great opportunity for anyone who isn't ready to commit to a pet for their life but still wants to help save lives,” Anderson said.

You can sign up to foster a pet by clicking here.

In addition, Animal Services is also accepting much-needed donations to save more lives. Their wish list includes, Used or New Wire/Plastic Crates, Kitten Formula, Puppy Pads, Dog/Cat Toys, Dog/Cat Food, Leashes, Harnesses and Collars.

Donations can either be dropped off at the Animal Services Center, 5001 Fred Wilson Ave. or donated through the Amazon Wish list by clicking here.