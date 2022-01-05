El Paso police: Argument sparked deadly shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say an argument escalated into a deadly shooting on Dec. 30, 2021. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Isaiah Lerma of central El Paso. Police say an officer responding to a call on the 4400 block of Durazno heard gunshots and found three people with gunshot wounds. Lerma was taken to University Medical Center where he died. The other two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the argument was between Lerma and one of the other gunshot victims.