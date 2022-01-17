BBB of El Paso: Fraudulent Covid-19 tests ‘flared up’ due to omicron surge

EL PASO, Texas -- With the omicron variant surging, more people are trying to get a Covid-19 test. Several agencies nationwide, including the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission, said the demand in tests has led to an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of you.

The BBB reports scammers are setting up pop-up testing sites and selling fake at-home testing kits online.

"It's really just flared up because of the demand for the test," said Marybeth Stevens, president of El Paso's BBB.

Fake pop-up testing sites are popping up across the country, including here in Texas. "They're collecting your personal information, and perhaps even your financial information, giving you a test and giving you a false sense of a positive or negative test that had no legitimacy," Stevens said.

Stevens said it's best to stick to the testing sites provided on epstrong.org or check with your doctor.

With at-home testing kits flying off the shelves in-stores, Stevens said if you're looking for one online, make sure you're check the brand and the price with the CDC or FDA.

"If you're buying a test at home from someone that you're not 100% sure about and or if it's very expensive, depending on the test, check the ingredients, check the company's name and just do a little bit of research before you do that," Stevens said.

Stevens added that thankfully El Paso is not seeing scams like these, but it's important to report it if you do become a victim. You can do so by clicking here and checking out other scams in our area.

To learn more about Covid-19 testing scams, click here.