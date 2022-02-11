El Paso Police: 17-year-old found with firearms, cash, drugs
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say 17-year-old Francisco Javier Guacin Jr. was arrested Feb. 04, after he was found in possession of drugs, money and a cache of weapons.
Police they responded to a suspicious person call on the 1,300 block of St. Vrain at about 12 a.m.
Police Guacin Jr. on the 1,000 block of Yandell after a brief car and foot chase.
Guacin Jr.'s charges include:
- Charge: Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon Bond
- Charge: Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle
- Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Police say Guacin Jr. was found in possession of over $7,000 cash, five handguns, three rifles, several loaded magazines, cocaine and marijuana.
Police say additional charges are pending.
