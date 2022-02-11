El Paso Police: 17-year-old found with firearms, cash, drugs

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say 17-year-old Francisco Javier Guacin Jr. was arrested Feb. 04, after he was found in possession of drugs, money and a cache of weapons.

Police they responded to a suspicious person call on the 1,300 block of St. Vrain at about 12 a.m.

Police Guacin Jr. on the 1,000 block of Yandell after a brief car and foot chase.

Guacin Jr.'s charges include:

Charge: Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon Bond

Charge: Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Police say Guacin Jr. was found in possession of over $7,000 cash, five handguns, three rifles, several loaded magazines, cocaine and marijuana.

Police say additional charges are pending.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA News App to get alerts on developments.