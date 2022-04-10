Police investigating 2 separate deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they are investigating two separate deaths Sunday night.

Authorities say they are investigating a shooting death after a victim took themselves to Sierra Providence East hospital on the far east side with gunshot wounds. The person later died from their injuries. Police did not provide any details of where the shooting happened.

Police are also investigating a "suspicious death" at an apartment on the 1800 block of Montana Avenue. That is all the details police could provide.

