El Paso medical clinic looking to enroll uninsured, multiple sclerosis patients in new treatment trial

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Medical Research Institute is looking to enroll multiple sclerosis patients in a new treatment trial.

The clinic's chief medical officer, Dr. Jose Burgos said they're looking for men or women between the ages of 18-55. Patients must already be diagnosed with the disease before enrolling in the trial.

"We have a lot of young people. We have a lot of people who actually have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. People who are not on treatment. People who cannot afford to be treated," Dr. Burgos said.

The trial is for oral treatment of the disease. It's in Phase 3.

“We already know it’s safe and it has good efficacy against the condition. What we’re trying to prove is if it’s superior to another medication that is already on the market for the same condition," he said.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nearly one million people are living with MS in the United States. That includes Erick Sebastian, one of Dr. Burgos' patients.

"You don’t know how horrible it is to wake up in the morning, only to know that you can no longer move yourself,” Sebastian said.

Sebastian was enrolled in a different MS treatment trial. He said the medication changed everything.

"My entire life, I regained," he said.

Sebastian said at one point he was bed-ridden and could only move one of his arms. Now, the 28-year-old can walk around by himself.

He encourages other MS patients to seek the treatment they need.

"Stay strong. There is help out there," he said.

If you are interested in enrolling in the trial, you can contact El Paso Medical Research Institute at: