West El Paso driver accused of pointing gun at victims after request to slow down
EL PASO, Texas – A west El Paso man faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he was told to slow down while driving through a neighborhood.
Police say 37-year-old Manuel Villareal was speeding on the 6900 block of Pearl Ridge in west El Paso Saturday just before 7 p.m. when one of two victims asked him to slow down.
Police say Villareal drove to the end of the street, turned around and drove towards the victims. Police say the victims had to move out of the way to avoid being hit.
Police say Villarreal then parked at his home near the victims. The victims went inside their home and later saw Villarreal parked in front of their house, holding a gun pointed in their direction, according to police.
The victims were identified as 23-year-old Cynthia Gomez and 24-year-old Collins Smith.
Villarreal was also charged with a parole violation.
Nice facial tattoos. Nice way to get a good job. How much was this thug’s bond?
They probably set a bond on these new charges, but he is also being held on a “Blue Warrant” by TDCJ-Parole Division and, therefore cannot make bond. Whatever the bonds on the new charges, he ain’t going anywhere except back to prison.
