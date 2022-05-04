Victim repeatedly kicked in head in east El Paso attack; 21-year-old arrested

EL PASO, Texas – A 21-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault for repeatedly kicking the head of a 37-year-old man.

Police say Daniel Caspian Watters kicked Cesar Adrian Franco as he lay on the floor in an area around 1441 North Zaragoza.

Police were called out to the area just after midnight Wednesday. Investigators say, Franco, a Socorro resident, was taken to Del Sol Medical Hospital with serious injuries.

Watters's bond was set at $50,000 for the aggravated assault charge. He was also charged with evading arrest and had a traffic warrant for speeding.