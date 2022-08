EL PASO, Texas -- Six dogs died in a house fire on Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the call at around 7 p.m. on the 10-thousand block of Golden Sands in northeast El Paso.

El Paso Fire says they were able to contain the fire from spreading to other homes but not before the fire killed the dogs. No person was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and El Paso Fire said it remains under investigation.