Veterans in The Borderland coming together to play the sport of softball

EL PASO, Texas - For every November 11th, the nation comes together to remember and honor the service and sacrifices of our Veterans. A group of Veterans in El Paso and New Mexico will play in a senior softball veterans appreciation game.

Henry Veloz was named president of the El Paso/New Mexico Senior Softball League five years ago, one of the first things he noticed was that a lot of the players in this league are veterans.

Henry stated he wanted to do something special for veterans and started the El Paso, New Mexico Senior Softball military veterans game four years ago.

The appreciation game will consist of eleven players on each side and will be umpired by military veterans as well. They will have multiple games going on at the same time as they have sixty players participating this year.

Many of the veterans told me that the best part about playing the game is how it keeps them in shape, and the relationships they build on the field.

While the game is only in its fourth year, it is already receiving some corporate sponsorship. This year’s game will be played on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Capistrano Field.