HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman is charged federally with impersonating a federal employee, and Homeland Security Investigations is seeking more people she may have defrauded for a combined total of over $400,000.

53-year-old Ana Hernandez is facing criminal charges related to wire fraud along with impersonation of a federal employee after she allegedly portrayed herself as to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee.

HSI said Hernandez defrauded over 20 victims by falsely promising to process their immigration applications for a substantial fee. Special agents believe she may have victimized many others.

Hernandez is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of impersonating an employee of the United States. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each wire fraud count and three years on the impersonation count.

Those who believe they may have been defrauded by Hernandez can call HSI toll-free at 866-347-2423 or fill out their online tip form.