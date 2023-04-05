Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Updated
today at 1:16 PM
Published 1:40 PM

El Paso Museum, Cultural Affairs Department inviting artists to learn about paid opportunities

EL PASO, Texas -- The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is hosting it's annual Artist Opportunities Open House inviting artists to learn about about programs and several paid projects sponsored by the department.

This year, the open house will have an exhibitor hall and 20-minutebreakout sessions with staff from the Cultural Funding Program, Public Art Program, Signature Festivals and Museums.

Artists are encouraged to bring business cards to network with staff and other local artists. There will also be refreshments and door prizes.

The Artist Opportunities Open House will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8 at the El Paso Museum of Art.

To learn more about MCAD, click here.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content