El Paso Museum, Cultural Affairs Department inviting artists to learn about paid opportunities

EL PASO, Texas -- The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is hosting it's annual Artist Opportunities Open House inviting artists to learn about about programs and several paid projects sponsored by the department.

This year, the open house will have an exhibitor hall and 20-minutebreakout sessions with staff from the Cultural Funding Program, Public Art Program, Signature Festivals and Museums.

Artists are encouraged to bring business cards to network with staff and other local artists. There will also be refreshments and door prizes.

The Artist Opportunities Open House will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8 at the El Paso Museum of Art.

