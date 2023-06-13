El Paso man appears in federal court after arrest: charged with abusive sexual contact

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An man was arrested and charged Monday for abusive sexual contact that allegedly happened on May 26, 2022. The warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday.

Marcos Alvarez Murillo made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday at the Western District of Texas: District Court in downtown El Paso.

During his initial appearance Tuesday, Murillo said he works at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Fort Bliss as a licensed vocational nurse.

In court Tuesday, Judge Robert F. Castañeda ordered that Murillo be held temporarily, setting no bond. Judge Castañeda said his reasoning was that he didn't know enough details about the case.

According to court records, Murillo's detention and arraignment hearings are set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of the same judge. Castañeda also ordered Murillo be appointed an attorney through the Federal Public Defender's Office.

ABC-7 reached out to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center's Public Affairs Office for comment, and they sent us a brief statement, which read, "With regards to Mr. Murillo’s case, we are fully cooperating with the proper authorities. That being said, we do not comment on ongoing investigations."