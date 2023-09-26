23-year-old caught jaywalking, arrested for Lower Valley murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have arrested a 23-year-old El Paso man for the September 12, 2023 murder of 28-year-old Brian Valentin Almanza.

Officials charged Jan Carlo Castillo with murder and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

Officials say that officers saw Castillo jaywalking on the 8500 block of Alameda on September 21, 2023. The officers believed that Castillo matched the images of the murder suspect captured on surveillance video.

The officers tried to confront Castillo, but he ran away. Officers chased him and took him into custody for evading arrest.

Crimes Against Persons detectives spoke with Castillo before charging him with Almanza's murder.

The murder happened at the San Montego Apartments on the 9100 block of Kernel in the Lower Valley, according to police.