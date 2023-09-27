Bowie High School receives state historical marker

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The state of Texas is commemorating Bowie High School's long history with a new historical marker, installed on the school's original campus (now home to Guillen Middle School). Local officials gathered Wednesday morning for the dedication ceremony.

The Segundo Barrio school was founded in 1922 as Bowie Grammar School. It served more than 600 students that first year, but by 1927, the school had evolved into a high school. In the 1930s the school received a new campus and served approximately 1,200 students a year.

Bowie High left its mark on the sports world, winning Texas' first-ever Class 2A High School Baseball Championship in 1949, and on international politics. The campus hosted U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Mexican President Adolfo Lopez Mateos for the signing of the Chamizal Treaty in 1964.

In the 1960s, Bowie High moved to a new location and Guillen Middle School moved into the old campus. The El Paso Independent School District tore down the original building in 1989 to build new administrative offices for the middle school.

“Bowie High School has been an integral part of our educational heritage, which has spanned 140 years,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “We are proud to honor its contributions to our community and the lasting impact it has had on the lives of countless students.”