Child and adult seriously injured after dog attack in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said an officer shot at two dogs Wednesday evening after they bit two people in the Lower Valley.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Danube Cricle, not far from North Loop and Lee Trevino.

Police said the dogs bit a 10-year-old kid and a 40-year-old person. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesman with the El Paso Fire Department they're in stable condition.

The two dogs didn't die. They were tranquilized and taken into custody by Animal Services, according to the fire department.

Police haven't said what's the breed of the dogs.