El Paso Zoo’s Sun Bear loses battle with cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Heliana, the El Paso Zoo's beloved 30-year-old Sun Bear, was euthanized amid a difficult battle with cancer.

"Zoo staff had been keeping a close eye on her when they noticed she was not behaving normally; she was lethargic and had not been eating well," the zoo announced in a news release Wednesday. "Medical exams revealed the cancer she was diagnosed with years ago and was being treated for had spread throughout her body."

The zoo gave Heliana medicine to keep her comfortable, but in the end staff decided to humanely end her life, officials explained.

“During the last few days, Heliana started exhibiting shortness of breath and stopped eating her favorite foods,” said El Paso Zoo Asia section Collections Supervisor Griselda Martinez. “As much as we loved her and cared for her daily by providing her with the necessary medications to keep her comfortable, we knew it was time to let her go peacefully. It broke our hearts, but she is free from the cancer and the pain and discomfort that it brings. We will miss Heliana dearly and will hold all the beautiful moments and memories of her in our hearts.”

As a 30-year-old, Heliana was above the expected 23-year life expectancy for most Sun Bears.

"Heliana’s longevity, living to 30 years old with cancer, is a reflection of the great care she received at the zoo," officials explained.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species lists Sun Bears as vulnerable.

Heliana had lived in El Paso since October 1995, making her an original resident of the Asia area, which opened in 1997. Before that she was a resident of the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.