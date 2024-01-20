El Paso County Elections officials report very low voter turnout in District 2 runoff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With less than an hour left to vote in the City of El Paso's District 2 runoff election, officials with the El Paso County Elections Department are reporting a historically low turnout.

According to the department's website, less than 3% of the 47,838 registered voters in the district participated during the early voting period, and less than 1% cast their votes by mail.

An elections official told ABC-7 that as of 6:11 p.m. Saturday, only 1,130 people had voted on election day.

El Paso County Elections Administrator, Lisa Wise, told ABC-7 there are multiple factors that contributed to the low turnout.

"We don't have, generally, a January election, especially in a presidential year. This is like a special of a special," she said. "Runoffs are traditionally very low. With the timing of the year, and with everybody, I think, really focused on the upcoming Presidential Primary... it's kind of the nature of what this election cycle, with having this timing, and having a runoff of a special brings."

Polls close at 7 p.m.

