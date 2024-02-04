Oregon St Exit from Loop 375 to open after years with an advanced Wrong-Way Driver Detection System

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic in Downtown El Paso is expected to alleviate as Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) officials announced they will open the Oregon St Exit from Loop 375 Border West Expressway Monday. This comes after the exit has been closed for years.

Officials said the intersection will have a deceleration lane that is separated from traffic by a curb to channel and slow traffic exiting Loop 375 westbound.

Drivers who wish to go east on Loop 375 should continue to use the Paisano/Coles interchange, according to officials.

But that's not the only development in the area. A TXDOT spokesperson told ABC-7 about the new system that will alert drivers if they, or someone else, is going the wrong way.

"The wrong-way driver system has sensors that will trigger an alert to Transvista, and display a message on a sign board approaching downtown, warning drivers of possible oncoming traffic," said Jennifer Wright.

“The newly opened exit will increase mobility for residents of and visitors to downtown,” said TXDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomás Treviño. “The robust Wrong-Way Driver Detection System is the first of its kind in the El Paso District and adds an extra level of safety to help prevent people from entering the westbound lanes heading in the wrong direction, with the potential to alert oncoming traffic so they can take evasive action if necessary.”

ABC-7 reached back out to Wright and asked what the cost of the project was. She said she is working on getting us that information.

ABC-7 will keep you updated on air and online with any developments.