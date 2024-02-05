11th suspect in Terrance Kinard Capital Murder case now in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has confirmed through online court records that an 11th suspect in a years-old murder case has now been arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Court records show that Joshua Cecil Davis was booked into the jail annex on Jan. 6.

Jail records show that Davis was living in South Dakota. He is charged with capital murder for retaliation on a judge/justice, engaging in organized criminal activity and direct activities of street gangs.

He is the latest suspect arrested in connection with Terrance “TK” Kinard, Jr. Kinard was shot outside a house in Northeast El Paso on Jan. 26, 2019. He was a 20-year-old local rapper, alum of Chapin High School, and a father.

Kinard’s murder went unsolved until ABC-7 learned of multiple arrests in the case in Dec. 2023.

There technically have been 12 arrests in this case, but the charges against one of the defendants had to be dropped because he was a minor at the time of the shooting death. The County Attorney’s office is in charge of prosecuting juveniles. ABC-7 is checking if it has received the case from the District Attorney’s Office.

ABC-7 is requesting a mugshot for Davis. The El Paso Police Department has previously declined releasing mugshots for the 10 other suspects in their custody, citing the ongoing investigation.