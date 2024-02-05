Skip to Content
El Paso

Crime of the Week: Have you seen this person?

Published 10:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of El Paso is looking for a person who allegedly took deposit bags from an eastside fast food restaurant.

Police say that on December 31, 2023, a man forced his way into the Sonic on Pebble Hills.

He allegedly took several empty deposit bags and inactive gift cards.

Police say the man left in a light-colored SUV. He was wearing a white face mask during the alleged crime, as caught by surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)-566-8477.

KVIA ABC-7

