Skip to Content
El Paso

Local youth raise over $9,000 to support El Paso nonprofit

By
New
Published 1:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An exciting day unfolded at You Eat I Eat, a nonprofit in Northeast El Paso that provides food, clothing, and essentials to low-income families.

A group of youth from the Jack and Jill Mothers' Organization gathered to donate $9,053, raised through two years of hard work organizing fundraising events.

Their efforts aim to support the next generation of African American leaders.

The donation will help You Eat I Eat continue its mission of serving families in need.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content