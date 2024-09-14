Local youth raise over $9,000 to support El Paso nonprofit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An exciting day unfolded at You Eat I Eat, a nonprofit in Northeast El Paso that provides food, clothing, and essentials to low-income families.

A group of youth from the Jack and Jill Mothers' Organization gathered to donate $9,053, raised through two years of hard work organizing fundraising events.

Their efforts aim to support the next generation of African American leaders.

The donation will help You Eat I Eat continue its mission of serving families in need.