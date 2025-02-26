El Paso Boy Scout organizes luggage drive for CPS case children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While helping lay bricks at a family member's house, Troop 53 Life Scout Maximilian Estorga's grandmother showed him an article detailing how children taken in by Child Protective Services were often only given a trash bag to collect their belongings.

"The CPS worker is picking them up and instructing them to collect all their belongings, everything that means something to them, everything they need for the rest of their their time in the foster system and handing them a trash bag to put it in," Max said.

The article struck a chord with him, and with a service project required for his Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts, Max decided to assemble a luggage donation drive to tackle the issue. He reached out to the Department of Family and Protective Services' El Paso branch to establish a direct line of communication, also contacting several borderland businesses and media figures.

"It was something we really wanted to help out with," Max said, "something we realized we cared so much about but we just didn't know about."

After setting a budget and planning out procedures, he opened the drive for public donations. Taking offers via email, he's gathered around 60 suitcases for foster and CPS case children in the month the project has run- all this while splitting time with both his service as student council vice president and his membership on the Silva Magnet High School tennis team.

Along with the suitcase donations, Max also secured a donation from the Joe Battle Target branch.

"That outreach has impressed me very deeply," Victor Estorga, BSA Troop 53 Assistant Scoutmaster and Max's father, said. "I'm very proud of my son, but at the same time I'm so proud of so many El Pasoans coming together."

While the practice of using trash bags when moving children is less common in recent years, there are still challenges for specific cities in securing enough bags and suitcases. House Bill 3756, which was passed into law in 2023, directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to "provide luggage to a child who is being removed from the child's home or changing placement" in foster care and Child Protective Services cases. While other DFPS branches may use grants or other outside funding to acquire luggage, El Paso's DFPS relies entirely on independent donations and drives like Max's project.

KVIA/ABC-7

Within Boy Scout troops, the highest rank of Eagle Scout requires scouts to organize and lead a service project on their own. Adult leaders may help as a volunteer during the process, but the initiative, planning, and securing of funds all falls to the scout.

"It's exciting to see the spark in these children coming up and learning that they can make a difference," Victor Estorga said.

For the next stage of the project, Max's team will have to sort through all the donations, cleaning and making sure each piece of luggage is in proper condition. He's also in talks with local Target branches to connect them with El Paso DFPS and potentially establish an ongoing partnership between the organizations.

Once the project is done, Max plans to coordinate a pathway for luggage donations where residents can reach out and continue to give.

"Thank you to the whole El Paso community for being ready to support someone in a larger problem than they had been aware of," Max said. "With how much outreach and benevolent nature I've seen in these emails and people reaching out, it's been a great experience."

To arrange a donation, you can email v.estorga.727@gmail.com. The project has a current deadline of Friday, February 28, but Max's team will also accept drop-off donations at the El Paso Department of Family and Protective Services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.