El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- At least one person was shot early Saturday morning in Far East El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department received a call at 12:04 a.m. about a shooting at the 2100 block of Setting Sun Dr.

That's in Far East El Paso near Loop 375 and Zaragoza.

The EPPD Crimes Against Persons unit is now investigating.

