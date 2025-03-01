Fire STAR helicopter responds to crash in Northwest El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 crews spotted a large police presence and Fire STAR helicopter after a crash in Northwest El Paso.

According to PulsePoint, it happened near 1851 N Resler Dr. just south of Transmountain Road in Northwest El Paso.

Through TxDOT traffic cameras, ABC-7 crews saw what appeared to be a fire on scene at approximately 2:24 a.m.

At least seven El Paso Fire Department vehicles responded to the scene, including the Fire STAR helicopter

The call came in at 2:04 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, but we will provide updates on air and online as more information becomes available.