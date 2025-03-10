Skip to Content
El Paso

ABC-7 Anchor Rosemary Montañez announces engagement

today at 12:51 PM
Published 11:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wedding bells will soon be ringing for a member of the Good Morning El Paso team. Anchor Rosemary Montañez announced her engagement to viewers Monday morning.

Her now fiancé, Noah Garcia, got down on one knee at Cattleman's Steakhouse in Fabens to pop the big question.

Rosemary wrote on social media, "I’m getting married! I said yes to the man of my dreams Saturday night! I cannot wait to spend eternity with you! I love you, Noah. You are a true gift from God."

Rosemary said during Monday's Good Morning El Paso broadcast that the couple is in the beginning stages of planning their wedding.

