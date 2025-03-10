El Paso doctor agrees to pay $468,000 amid ‘kickback’ investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso doctor agreed to pay the U.S. $468,626 to resolve allegations under the Federal False Claims Act, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas's Office.

The U.S. alleges that Dr. John Patterson M.D. took "kickbacks" from Nursemind Home Care Inc., certifying patients eligible for hospice services when they were not actually eligible.

"The United States further alleged that by falsely certifying these patients as eligible for hospices services, Dr. Patterson caused false claims to be submitted to federal healthcare programs," a spokesperson for the office explained. "Dr. Patterson received cooperation credit under the terms of the settlement pursuant to the Justice Department’s Guidelines for Taking Voluntary Disclosure, Cooperation, and Remediation into Account in False Claims Act Matters. Dr. Patterson cooperated with the United States’ investigation by, among other things, agreeing to cooperate with an ongoing criminal investigation and to testify truthfully in any resulting criminal prosecutions."

The spokesperson said the same investigation also led to the criminal prosecution of Nursemind Home Care owner Zenia Chavez, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit illegal remunerations regarding a federal health care program.

“Violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute waste valuable federal health care program funds and corrupt the medical decision-making process,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason E. Meadows of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “The emotional toll it takes on Medicare recipients and their families to be placed on hospice when it is not appropriate is reprehensible. HHS-OIG will continue to identify and investigate those who seek to unlawfully benefit from such abhorrent financial arrangements.”