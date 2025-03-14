100,000 gallons of wastewater spill in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A wastewater main break at the Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant in El Paso's Lower Valley spilled "100,000 gallons," an El Paso Water spokesperson explained this evening.

The 36-inch line was damaged during construction at the plant around 10:15 this morning. El Paso Water first alerted the public to the break at 5:40 PM today.

The Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant is located at 10001 Pan American Drive.

"The entirety of the spill was contained within the Bustamante Plant property," the spokesperson explained. "No water or wastewater services were affected. The public drinking water supply is not at risk."

El Paso Water says that although they determined the public water supply was not affected, customers can contact the utility to determine if the water is safe for personal use. The company adds that people using private drinking water supply wells within half a mile of the spill should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute.

"Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling."

El Paso Water also advises the public to avoid contact with wastewater or soil in the affected area.