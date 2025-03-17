Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

MGN
By
New
Published 2:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is celebrating St. Patrick's day differently than it has in years past.

Parts of Kansas Street and Mills Street are going to be closed to create a large party area with live bands, bagpipes, leprechauns, and more.

There is also a VIP experience being hosted at The Reagan for an additional cost.

The party is being planned by Mad House, an event hosting company based in El Paso.

The party started at 12 PM today and will be going on throughout the day.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content