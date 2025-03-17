El Paso celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is celebrating St. Patrick's day differently than it has in years past.

Parts of Kansas Street and Mills Street are going to be closed to create a large party area with live bands, bagpipes, leprechauns, and more.

There is also a VIP experience being hosted at The Reagan for an additional cost.

The party is being planned by Mad House, an event hosting company based in El Paso.

The party started at 12 PM today and will be going on throughout the day.