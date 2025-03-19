Skip to Content
El Paso

30% off Goodwill grand opening

today at 5:28 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today only, customers can enjoy 30% off their purchase at the new Goodwill located at 700 N. Zaragoza Rd. As with other Goodwill locations, the majority of funds generated at the store go toward supporting the mission to provide employment training and opportunities to people with barriers to employment according to Melinda Jordan, the president and CEO of Goodwill El Paso.

Jordan says the most common employment barrier have a disability. "We give priority to people that have disabilities. That may be physical disabilities, they may be cognitive disabilities. We welcome those those people into our organization to work with them, upskill them because it's amazing. Just because I have a disability doesn't mean that I can't work.

Employment Development Skills programs provides assistance to anyone looking for a job. They help with resume building, employment skills, interviewing and the ability to search for and apply for positions in El Paso.

The new location is open today until 8 pm. For more information visit Goodwill.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

