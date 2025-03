EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital with minor injuries after they were pulled from a canal near Loop 375 and Midway, which is near Riverside Middle School.

Authorities were called around 11:40 p.m. on March 27 and were told someone had fallen into the canal near the border wall. Border Patrol and the El Paso Fire Department worked together to pull the person out and send them to a local hospital.