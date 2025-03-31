ABC-7 Announces New Evening Anchor Marcel Clarke

El Paso, Texas (March 31, 2025) – KVIA-TV today announced the addition of El Pasoan Marcel Clarke to the ABC-7 team as the co-anchor of the weekday evening newscasts alongside Paul Cicala.

“The fact that she is from El Paso aligns with ABC-7’s commitment to local journalism that serves our loyal viewers and digital users,” said ABC-7 News Director, Sean Flanagan.

Marcel brings more than a decade of reporting and anchoring experience, having started her career in El Paso at KFOX/CBS4 as a morning reporter before moving to Kansas City and Austin as an anchor. Her career highlights include anchoring an evening show at NBCLX, where she played a key role in launching a show for NBC Network’s streaming platform, Peacock, and anchoring at the Black News Channel where she was the only Hispanic anchor.

It was at NBCLX that Marcel was able to bring her unique perspective to a national audience by returning to the Borderland to cover important stories like the August 3rd shooting at Walmart, along with immigration and foreign policy.

“I grew up in El Paso. My family is located here and in Juarez, and my work has always brought me back home,” she said.

A proud International Baccalaureate graduate of Coronado High School, Marcel went on to earn a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism at The Missouri School of Journalism with a minor in Political Science. Having earned a nomination for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List, recognizing her impact in journalism, Marcel has always been an advocate for transparency in the ever-evolving news industry.

Outside of her professional life, Marcel is passionate about the outdoors. A true adventurer at heart, she’s hiked every trail in El Paso.

Marcel is also deeply committed to giving back to her community, dedicating time to volunteer at women’s shelters where she advocates for survivors of domestic and sexual assault. Marcel is also a huge advocate for health and cancer research, particularly after her mother was impacted by ovarian cancer in 2024. Her personal connection to the disease has deepened her commitment to supporting awareness, research and resources for those battling cancer.

"Marcel will be a fantastic complement to our team," said KVIA General Manager, Brenda De Anda-Swann. "She brings years of experience at the local and national level and is now coming back home ready to use her skills and talents to serve her community. She's a great match for KVIA, and a great match for the Borderland."

Marcel Clarke will make her ABC-7 debut on Monday, April 7, 2025. You can watch her on ABC-7 at 5, 6 and 10pm.